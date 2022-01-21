Kolkata: On Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed through a Twitter message that a grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose would be installed at India Gate in New Delhi. Speaking on this issue, Netaji’s grandson, Chandra Kumar Bose told ETV Bharat that while he welcomes the decision on Netaji statue at India Gate, he wants the Union government to adopt Netaji's inclusive ideology for all religions in practice.

Also Read: Grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate: PM Modi

Chandra Kumar Bose was always extremely close to BJP, and in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections he had even unsuccessfully contested as its candidate from South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency. Before that in the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections, BJP pitted Chandra Kumar Bose against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

Also Read: When Netaji corrects a historical anomaly

According to him, he welcomes the decision taken by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to install a grand statue of Netaji at India Gate. “But at the same time I must say that the real tribute to Netaji will be possible if the Union government adopts his inclusive ideology for all religions.

“Netaji always believed in the inclusion of all religions in the process. In fact he ran the Azad Hind Fouj and Azad Hind Government on the basis of that inclusive politics. We must follow that example and fight against the current trend of discordant and communal politics in the country,” Chandra Kumar Bose said.

Also Read:Netaji's birth anniversary should be observed as Patriots Day: Chandra Kumar Bose

One of the top commanders of Netaji’s Azad Hind Fouj was a Muslim, Shah Nawaz Khan. During the pick of the Second World War, Netaji departed from Germany and travelled all way to Japan through a German submarine. In that risky journey his aide was again a Muslim, Abid Hasan. Finally in the last mysterious flight from Saigon Airport in May 1945, following which he disappeared or arguably killed in that flight accident, Netaji’s companion was again a Muslim, Habibur Rahman.

He also said that Netaji taught the nation that all are Indians first. “If the younger sections of the country are not steered in this direction another division in the country is inevitable. The prime minister should adopt this inclusive politics and that will be the best tribute to Netaji,” he added.

He also informed that he has written to the Prime Minister so that BJP adopts this religion inclusive politics and effectively practice the same in the country. “Otherwise what happened in 1947 will be repeated. Had Netaji been able to come back to India, then the national and Bengal partition would not have happened. So, adopting Netaji’s ideology is the only way out to keep the country united,” he said.