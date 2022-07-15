New Delhi: The Union Government is set to come up with a bill that will regulate both the print and digital media, and any violations of the existing protocols would lead to punishment. The proposed draft titled Registration of Press and Periodicals (RPP Bill, 2019) will replace the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867 and the government is likely to take it up in the upcoming Monsoon session.

According to sources, the Information and Broadcasting ministry has started the process to amend the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill and include "news on digital media through any electronic device" in its purview. Under the proposed law, Digital news publishers will have to apply for the registration and will be required to do so within 90 days of the law coming into force.

Also read: Refrain from advertising online betting platforms: I&B Ministry to print, electronic, digital media

Digital publishers will need to register with the Press Registrar General, who will have powers to act against various publications for any violations and who can suspend or cancel registrations and impose penalties. However, the Bill is yet to be approved by the Prime Minister's Office and other stakeholders. It is expected that the bill will be discussed thoroughly in the upcoming Monsoon Parliamentary session.

It is pertinent to note that the Union Government back in 2019 attempted to regulate the media and had put out a draft of the bill that defined 'news on digital media" as "news in digitised format that can be transmitted over the internet, computer or mobile networks and includes text, audio, video, and graphics". The issue then created controversy across the political and social spectrum with political activists, opposition parties, social workers, and others blaming the Modi Government for attempting to control Press Freedom.

This proposed bill comes up at a time when the Union Government has been facing the heat from the international community over the declining press freedom in India and the arbitrary arrests of journalists.