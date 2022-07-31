Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has expedited its investigation into the casino case. the ED officials found that crores of rupees changed hands in a casino in Sri Lanka six months ago. The investigation revealed that the people, who came to the casino put Rs 3 crore on each table for playing.

It has been found that among them there are prominent people from Telugu states and money is being transferred here through hawala. It is known that if the players give cash here, Praveen gives them coins at the casino. It is learnt that Praveen used to take industrialists, politicians and people from the film industry to the casinos. It was revealed that Chekoti Praveen and the gang used to arrange hospitality for their clients with the call girls. The ED officials found that transactions worth crores were also made in Indonesia, Thailand and Nepal.