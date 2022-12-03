Jammu: The golden jubilee of Jammu railway station was celebrated on Friday at a simple function on the railway platform. On this day that is on (December 2) on 1972, the first train Srinagar Express now called Jhelum Express after its maiden journey reached Jammu railway station.

Several senior officials, including ADRM, Jammu railway division, Baldev Raj, Divisional Traffic Manager (Jammu) Uchit Singal and others were present at the event. Speaking to reporters, Divisional Traffic Manager (Jammu), Uchit Singhal said, "As you all know that on this day that is on December 2, the first train had arrived at Jammu railway station. So congratulations to all who are present at the function on the occasion of Jammu railway station's completion of 50 years ."

"In the last 50 years, the Indian railways have achieved remarkable progress both in terms of quality and quantity. Earlier the train rakes had less capacity to ferry passengers. Previously the train rake was carrying just 400 passengers. Now, everything has changed. The train's hauling capacity, amenities inside the bogies and on the railway platforms have improved. Ticketing system has changed. Now you can book ticket through mobile phones. Besides, several other improvements have taken place."