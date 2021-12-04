New Delhi: A two-day-long event showcasing the vivid and rich culture of India's northeast region kicked off on a great note here in the national capital on Friday.

Organised under the banner of the Northeast Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT), 'Celebrating Northeast' acted as a curtain-raiser to the flamboyant culture of the northeast.

Fashion parades highlighting the rich handloom of the northeast region, euphoric culture, traditional folk dance, musical rendition, handloom and handicraft were the major crowd puller.

In his welcome address, the Festival director, Vikram Rai Medhi expressed his happiness and gratitude to the people of Delhi for bringing in the North East festival and enabling the performing artists to touch base with their fans from here. For most of the artists, this was their first Live Gig since the pandemic hit the country in 2020.

The festival was jointly inaugurated by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Dr Ranjankumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social justice & Empowerment and U.P. Singh Secretary of Textiles, in the presence of members of Parliament, Diplomats etc.

The festival has been organized to bring Delhi-NCR people closer to North East culture and its ethnicity.