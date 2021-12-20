Dehradun: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra will will chair a meeting with all political parties, on December 23, ahead of assembly elections in 2022.

Sources said the CEC will detail the guidelines for a free and fair election with the political parties and the preparation that goes into it. The CEC will also hold a meeting with all the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the state on the same day.

He will participate in a voter awareness programme on December 24. Later on that day, he would have a meeting with the the Election Expenditure Monitoring Officer, Chief Secretary and the DGP and will address the media.

Earlier, the Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar has suggested to the Election Commission to conduct the elections in a single phase for the areas sharing borders with Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said the recommendation, in spirit, is to avert any untoward incidents on the polling day considering the past incidents, and to avert the adverse effect it may have on the entire election process. The DGP has informed that the said locations which share borders with UP will also be brought under CCTV surveillance.

As per the schedule, the CEC will reach Dehradun from Delhi by 4 pm on December 23. An hour later, he will chair a meeting with political parties. Afterwards, he will meet the state top brass of the electoral office.

