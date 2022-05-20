New Delhi: Newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on Friday decided to voluntarily give up income tax benefits on supplementary allowance currently provided to them along with other perks as parts of the austerity measure.

"CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them. It was decided to send the proposal to the Central Government for appropriate action," EC said in a statement after Kumar held the first meeting of the Election Commission, along with Pandey.

EC further stated that the CEC and the EC have decided not to avail two out of the three Leave Travel Concessions (LTC) available each year. "Among other things, the commission reviewed the perks and privileges available to the CEC and Election Commissioners (ECs), including the income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance," the statement said.

"The Commission felt the need of observing austerity in personal entitlements. The Commission unanimously decided that CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them," it added.

The EC stated that it has been decided that the proposal will be sent to the Central Government for appropriate action. "It was decided to send the proposal to the Central government for appropriate action. Further, CEC and ECs will avail only one LTC in a year in place of three LTCs presently available to them," the statement said.

As per Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991. The CEC and ECs are currently entitled to a monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs.34000/- There is no income tax payable by the CEC and ECs on this allowance.

