Shimla: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on Thursday arrived in Shimla on a three-day visit to review preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, an official statement said. The high-level team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) headed by the CEC visited a polling station at Dharampur in Solan district on their way to Shimla, the state election office said.

Kumar also interacted with the elderly, physically disabled and transgender voters and presented them shawls and appreciation letters. The ECI team also met and felicitated the first time voters and gave them an 'EPIC Kit', containing their voter identity card , pocket voters guide and voters pledge, it added. State Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg welcomed and honoured the ECI team at Dharampur, it added. Earlier, Solan Deputy Commissioner Kritika Kulhari, Superintendent of Police Virender Sharma and additional CEO Daleep Negi welcomed the ECI team at Chandigarh airport. (PTI)