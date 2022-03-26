New Delhi: CEC Sushil Chandra speaking at the Sansad Ratna Awards 2022 on Saturday said a good legislature is truly and meaningfully 'representative' and it must include diverse voices, especially of those who were marginalized earlier. "As per the data compiled by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, for the first time, in 2021 the global average for women in parliament exceeded 25%. This progress is painstakingly slow and at this rate, it will take more than 50 years to achieve gender parity" said CEC. Speaking about the participation of women in the Indian Parliament, CEC noted that the first Lok Sabha had 15 women MPs. While, In the 17th Lok Sabha, there are 78 women MPs.

Expressing his displeasure over the lower participation of women in the parliament, CEC highlighted that "The participation of women in our parliament is much less than desired. In Local bodies, the Constitution guarantees 1/3rd reservation for women. It is heartening to note that so many grass-root women leaders have demonstrated their leadership and brought about visible changes in their communities".

Briefing the summit over the significance of Parliamentary working bodies, Zero Hour and the Question Hour which lays down the prospects of progressive policies, CEC underscored that while arguments, debates, and speeches are a barometer of a robust parliament, frequent disruptions, walkouts, hunger strikes are not. "Time lost due to disruptions has seen a dramatic increase over the years with some sessions being a complete washout. This does not augur well for a robust parliamentary democracy like ours," said CEC.

The only way to raise the voices of people and make the government accountable is through the route of participation in the parliament and any such disruptions, slogan-shouting, or rushing to the well of the house washes away the significance of this robust parliamentary system, adds CEC.

CEC who spoke at this 12th Sansad Ratna Awards as the Chief Guest also shed light on the significance of the poll body and said that "It is ECI's constant endeavor that voters must be well informed so that the best candidate is chosen for the Parliament or Assembly who can represent them". ECI gives complete information about the candidates including their criminal record, educational background, assets, and liabilities and this keeps the voters informed adds CEC.

The Election Commission, through its robust and fair policies, has brought the polling booth to the doorstep of those who found it difficult to go to the polling booth to cast their vote. Initiatives like providing wheel-chair assistance, volunteer assistance, free transport to and from the polling station have created a robust mechanism for enhancing voter participation including senior citizens aged 80 plus and persons with disabilities, said CEC.

