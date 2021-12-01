Srinagar: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has expressed concern over the exodus of villages along the international border. After the completion of the convocation ceremony of Central Garhwal University on Wednesday, he said that the army is protecting the borders of the country but the villages on the border are deserted, which needs to be resettled.

He said that, "the army and the government are trying to create good infrastructure in the border areas. Good health centers and schools are being opened in the villages along the border, due to which the deserted villages of these areas will be re-populated. This will take time. But one day all these villages will become densely populated,"

Addressing the media Rawat said, villages are seeing less number people due to migration in various borders of the country as well as in the border areas of Uttarakhand. In the earlier era, the villagers were like the third eye for the army and kept a vigil on movements and informed army about suspicious movements.

"Now villages are deserted due migration which is emerging as a new crisis for the army," he added.