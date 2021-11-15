Nagpur (Maharashtra): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat today visited the Defence Establishments in Nagpur. He was briefed on projects undertaken by indigenous private defence manufacturers as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Rawat also visited Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL), Nagpur and was given an overview of the latest products being developed by the company including multi-mode hand grenades and various other explosives, missiles and armed drones. He was briefed by the Chairman EEL, Mr Satyanarayan Nuwal on various manufacturing facilities.

The CDS was received by Air Marshal Sashiker Choudhary, Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command and General Officer Commanding (GOC) Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area, Major General Dinesh Hooda. Subsequent to the EEL visit, the CDS visited the Airforce Maintenance Command at Nagpur and was briefed by Air Marshal Sashiker Choudhary on the role played by the Command to ensure all time serviceability of different kinds of aircrafts and AF equipment.

Later, Major General Dinesh Hooda briefed the CDS on the proactive role played by the formation in Covid-19 mitigation, ex-servicemen welfare and extending relief during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

The CDS was also shown the infrastructure development, ecological works and other initiatives undertaken by the formation since its relocation from Mumbai to Nagpur in March 2018.