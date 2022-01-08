New Delhi: The Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention with the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu against the abuse of the COVID-19 protocol to restrict the right to peaceful assembly, especially of the Chakmas and Hajongs, by the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang District, Devenish Yadav, said a statement.

The Deputy Commissioner of Changlang district Yadav in his order dated 7 January 2022 stated that “In view of surge in COVID-19 cases and emergent Omicron variant in neighboring States, public gather/functions shall be restricted to 20 people following all covid Appropriate Behaviour”.

“The said order of the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang is an arbitrary and absolute abuse of executive powers. It stands proven from the fact that all the schools and colleges which accommodate more than 20 students in one classroom remain open as the weekly markets in the district. Further, in the neighboring state of Assam where Omicron cases were reported, the SOP dated 7 January 2022 states, “In the closed venue, the gathering is allowed up to 50% of seating capacity of the hall, auditorium, etc limited to a maximum of 200 persons”. Without issuing a comprehensive SOP covering all aspects of COVID-19, the restriction only assembly of 20 persons proves that the Deputy Commissioner has issued the order to not address COVID-19 but the right to freedom of association and assembly in the district.”- stated Suhas Chakma, Founder of the CDFI.

“The arbitrariness and absolute abuse of executive powers by Deputy Commissioner further stands proven from the fact that it imposes a blanket ban on 20 persons even if a hall can accommodate 400 persons or an open field. The order is neither based on threat assessment based on COVID-19 cases in the district or State or any SOP issued by the State government of Arunachal Pradesh.” – further stated Chakma.

The CDFI stated that while adequate measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 must be taken, the abuse of executive powers to violate the guarantee of the fundamental rights under the Constitution of India must not be permitted.

The CDFI urged the Prime Minister to direct the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh to instruct the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang district to withdraw its order dated January, 7 to revise the SOP on COVID 19 applicable to the entire State including designating various zones, and ensure that the officials especially Deputy Commissioners do not abuse their executive powers based on whims and fancies to violate the fundamental rights for reasons best known to them.

