New CCTV footage of Delhi girl dragged under car corroborates witness account

New Delhi: A new CCTV footage of the case involving the death of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi has confirmed a witness account that the victim's body was dragged under the car for quite some time during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

The video shows the Maruti Baleno car making a U-turn on a road in Kanjhawala in North West Delhi with what seems to be someone stuck under the car. The timestamp on the CCTV footage reads 3:34 am and corroborates the eyewitness account of one Deepak Dahiya, who runs a confectionery shop nearby.

Dahiya had told news agency ANI that he saw the car taking a U-turn after hitting the scooty. The footage shows the car returning to the spot where the body was found. "It was 3:20 am...I was standing outside the shop when I heard a loud noise from a vehicle about 100 meters away. Earlier I thought it was a tire burst. As soon as the car moved, I saw a body being dragged. I informed the police immediately," Dahiya said.

He added that the accused repeatedly drove on the same road and took multiple U-turns while dragging the body along. "I tried to stop them many times, but they did not stop the vehicle. For about one-and-a-half hours, they carried the girl's body for about 20 km," he said.

Dahiya said he chased the car with his motorcycle and was in contact with the police. "After the body fell from the car, the accused fled. It could not be just an accident," Dahiya added.

Also read: Delhi mishap: Girl dragged by car for 4-5 kms, five held

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the incident "shameful" and called for severe punishment to the culprits. "What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," he tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, the Delhi Chief Minister said he has requested the Lieutenant Governor to take "exemplary action" and show no leniency, even if the accused have political connections. "Spoke to Hon'ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC shud be slapped against them. No leniency shud be showed even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action," he tweeted.

On Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres. A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal, he said.

While Deepak is a driver, Amit deals with SBI cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan works at Connaught Place, Mithun works as a hair-dresser in Naraina and Mittal works as a food dealer in Sultanpuri, he said. Sources said the accused did not know that the victim was being dragged by their car as it is possible that they could have been drunk and were blaring loud music from the car.

Police said a blood sample of the car driver has been preserved to examine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not. The victim used to work part-time in marriages and other functions. When the incident happened, she was returning home from one such function.