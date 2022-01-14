Alwar (Rajasthan): Rajasthan police is dependent on the CCTV footage and trying to 'reconstruct crime scene' after scanning the photographs captured on CCTV cameras installed at different vantage points of the city. Based on the CCTV footage, the Rajasthan police has prepared 'a route map' on which the victim trudged through or was spotted before the actual crime took place, stated the source.

After joining (clubbing) the pictures captured on CCTVs installed at different points of the city, the police has zeroed in on four to five persons, who were now in their (police) custody. On the day of the crime, the victim was spotted in one of the CCTV footage at around 2 pm. Besides, after collating the pictures captured on different CCTV cameras also helped in arresting four to five persons, added the source.

Before reaching the 'crime spot', the victim was spotted at several places. Police have been attempting to scan such pictures in which the minor girl was seen at different places during the different points of time of that fateful day. After clubbing the pictures, the police has prepared the 'route details' through which the girl took a walk to reach the crime spot, stated the source.

Meanwhile, the minor girl has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur, and according to doctors attending to her, the condition of the victim was stated to be critical. Doctors have been constantly monitoring her vital parameters, added the source. Rajasthan Health Minister and other ministers were enquiring about her medical condition.

On the other hand, the rape had not been confirmed in her case because the medical report was still awaited. "We have not received the medical report. We will be able to say anything after the receipt of the medical report," said the police.

