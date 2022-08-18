Patna: A school girl was shot in the neck in the Indrapuri locality of the Beur police station area of Bihar on Wednesday. The girl is said to be critical and undergoing treatment in a hospital. A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced in which a young man was chasing a girl student. Moments after the girl crosses the man, he takes out a gun and shoots her. The girl immediately collapses to the ground and the accused flees from the spot.

According to sources, the victim has been identified as Kajal Kumari (16), a student of Class XI. She had gone to attend the coaching classes in the morning and while returning, the incident took place. It is learned that the student got two bullets in her back as well.

"When I received a call, I came running to the hospital. Kajal went to the coaching at 7 in the morning. The incident happened while returning home at eight. My daughter is a student of class IX. We don't know what to do. She is currently undergoing treatment," said Himanti Devi, mother of the injured student.

The condition of the injured student is said to be critical. Currently, she is admitted to the ICU of a nursing home. Here, only after the incident, did the Beur Police reach the spot and started an investigation into the matter and the CCTV footage installed nearby was being scrutinized, so that the miscreants could be identified. The investigation is continued on the basis of the CCTV footage received by the police. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.