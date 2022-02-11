New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has not found any contravention by any e-Commerce company to have indulged in predatory pricing to date, said Som Prakash, Minister of State (MoS) in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

He also said that CCI has received certain complaints alleging that e-Commerce companies were indulging in predatory pricing.

"Competition Commission of India (CCI) has received certain complaints alleging predatory pricing against e-Commerce companies. As of now, the CCI has not found any contravention by any e-Commerce company to have indulged in predatory pricing," he said.

He also said that imposition of discriminatory pricing including predatory pricing by a dominant enterprise is prohibited under Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002.

"Imposition of unfair or discriminatory prices (including predatory pricing) by a dominant enterprise or group is prohibited under provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002," added Prakash.

The MoS in a separate reply stated that the Government's policy reforms regarding foreign direct investment (FDI) have resulted in its increase.

"In the last seven financial years (2014-21), India has received FDI inflow worth USD 440.27 billion, which is nearly 58 percent of the FDI reported in the last 21 years (USD 763.83 billion). This indicates increasing inclination of global companies to set up their business in India," he added.

Also Read:CCI suspends approval for Amazon-Future Coupons deal; slaps Rs 202 cr penalty on e-tailer