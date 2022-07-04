New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce its Term 2 results in July, some reports suggested. However, CBSE has not officially confirmed the date of the declaration of result. The CBSE conducted its Term 2 Class 10 exams from April 26 to May 24 and Class 12 Term 2 exams from April 26 to June 15. It has been reported that the board will announce the date and time of the declaration of the result on its official social media pages.

Students in Class 10 and 12 who have appeared for the Term 2 examination can click on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in and other websites to check their results. They need to log in with their exam roll numbers and school codes.