New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of the 1st term examination of Class 10 and 12 anytime this week. The examinations were conducted in December last year and the results were expected in January but they got delayed due to some reasons. More than 36 lakh students registered and appeared for the board exams. The result was earlier expected to release by the mid of January which was later was postponed for February.

According to the sources, the results will finally be announced anytime soon this week. Several news reports, also claimed that the results might be uploaded and made public on the official website of the CBSE by late evening today. However, there has been no official confirmation by the CBSE on the matter so far.

It is the first time that board examinations will be conducted in two terms after the implementation of the New Education Policy. As per the new policy, the 1st term includes objective questions while the 2nd term will be subjective. The examinations for the first term were held in December 2021 and the examinations for 2nd term are scheduled to be held from April 26 this year.

