CBSE releases class 10, 12 date sheet; exams to begin from Feb 15
Published on: 25 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin from February 15.
Releasing the date sheet, the board said sufficient gap has been given between two subjects, and other factors such as competitive entrance tests have also been taken into account in deciding the dates. The examination will begin at 10.30 am.
