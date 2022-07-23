Ranchi (Jharkhand): Students of the CBSE Class XII exam belonging to arts, commerce and science streams of Jharkhand schools have performed better. The results of the Class XII examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education have been declared on Friday. On the other hand, the CBSE management didn't release the toppers' list.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class XII examination in a staggered manner. The Central Board organised the Term one and Term Two examinations. The Jharkhand schools come under the Patna zone of the CBSE. Out of 38,570 candidates in arts, commerce and science streams, who took the CBSE Class XII examination, 35,500 students cleared the examination, which was 92.29 per cent.

Harsha Priyam, a student of JVM Shyamali in Ranchi, secured 98.8 per cent in the arts stream. Earlier, she was the topper of her school in the CBSE Class X exam. This year, Harsha's name was on the list of toppers. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Harsha Priyam said, "I worked hard and fulfilled the expectations of my parents and teachers. I was feeling satisfied. My next goal is to crack the UPSC examination. I will appear in the Central University Entrance Test for securing admission in the Honours course of Delhi University."