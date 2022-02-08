New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results are expected to be released soon. Once the results are declared, students will be able to access their term 1 CBSE board exams on official websites - 'cbse.gov.in' and 'cbseresults.nic.in'. Speculations are rife that the results are likely to be released by 1:30 pm today.

Meanwhile, students need to note that the CBSE term 1 result will not be published as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be announced after term 2 board exams scheduled for March-April, 2022.

More details are awaited...