Ranchi: The CBI will take the help of 'Interpol' to unearth new facts in Dhanbad’s famous judge Uttam Anand’s murder case. For the same, an application has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is still pending. The CBI made it clear before the Jharkhand High Court while submitting a sealed progress report of the case.

After getting permission from the Centre, the CBI will proceed further. The court has fixed the next hearing of the case on October 14, while directing the CBI to file the progress report of the case again in four weeks. The matter was heard in a division bench headed by Chief Justice of the High Court Dr Ravi Ranjan.

Judge Uttam Anand’s murder case is still being probed by the CBI after a special CBI court in Dhanbad completed the trial in the case and sentenced life imprisonment to the two accused, Rahul Verma and Lakhan Verma on August 6. When the Jharkhand High Court during the last hearing asked the probe agency how to continue the probe when the trial has been completed and sentence has been awarded, the CBI cited a Kerala High Court judgment saying that the CBI can continue the investigation in any case if it expects new facts to come even after completion of the trial.