Bolpur (WB): A CBI team on Tuesday visited the additional district sub-registrar's office here in Birbhum to inquire about properties registered in the name of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his relatives, as part of its probe into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior official said. The four-member CBI team went to the ADSR office with documents seized from several places raided by the central agency in connection with its investigation, he said.

"We have in our possession several documents related to properties belonging to Mr Mondal, including some which were transferred in the name of others. Our officers are tallying records with the ADSR, the official told PTI. The CBI is trying to ascertain if these properties were purchased using the funds acquired from the alleged cattle smuggling.

The interrogation of Mondal, the Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president, by the CBI is still underway, he said. Mondal will be produced in court on Wednesday. He was arrested by the probe agency earlier this month for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam. (PTI)