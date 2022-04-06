Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after being discharged from JJ Hospital here in relation to the Rs 100 crore corruption case. The PMLA court in Mumbai Sessions Court had passed orders to remand Anil Deshmukh on March 31 in the case initiated in March 2021 over the allegations made by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

However, Anil Deshmukh was admitted to JJ Hospital on Saturday after falling in the bathroom at midnight on Friday. Followed by his recovery, he has again been taken into custody by the CBI officials. The CBI team had arrived at Arthur Road Jail at 11 am to arrest Anil Deshmukh today. Within an hour, after the clearance of all the documents related to the case, the officials took Deshmukh in custody.

The accused was scheduled to be produced in the Mumbai Sessions Court today. In this case, the CBI had also arrested Sachin Waze, Kundan Shinde, and Sanjeev Palande earlier. They were also produced before a bench in the Mumbai Sessions Court, which had sought 10 days' remand granted till April 11.

The case dates back to March 2021 when Param Bir Singh, a top-notch Mumbai police officer, had framed corruption allegations against the NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. In the letter, he accused Deshmukh of ordering former API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from the restaurant and bar owners in the city. The FIR registered against him also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

