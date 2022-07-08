Kerala: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued notice to Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, asking her to appear before the probe agency for further interrogation. The premier investigating agency asked her to appear before the organization on Monday, on July 11 at 10.30 am. Swapna Suresh has been issued a summons by the CBI in a case pertaining to the Life Mission project of the Kerala government.

Last month, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate officials at its Kochi office for the second consecutive day for interrogation. She was interrogated by the ED officials for almost six hours. The ED was interrogating her with respect to her 164 statements at the court and allegations against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family pertaining to the case.

Suresh revealed that she declared the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter in the matter during the hearing. "I have already given 164 statements in court about a threat to my life. I have told the court about everyone involved in the case. I have also filed a petition seeking protection in court. They were considering it," she said.

"I have declared in the court about what was the involvement of M Sivasankar (then principal secretary to Kerala CMO), the Chief Minister, CM's wife Kamala, CM's daughter Veena, his secretary CM Raveendran, then Chief Secretary Nalini Netto IAS, then minister KT Jaleel," she said. Swapna claimed that baggage containing currency was sent to Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019.