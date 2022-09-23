Kolkata: CBI has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal in relation to the cattle smuggling case. According to sources in the Central agency the notice has been sent to her on Friday morning. Earlier, CBI officials have questioned her at her residence in relation to the case.

Also Read: CBI officials visit arrested TMC leader's house, questions daughter

They further revealed at around 7 am a CBI team from their Bolpur camp office reached Mondal's residence and issued the notice. CBI has sought several documents along with information from her regarding the businesses being run under her and her father's name.

CBI sources said that when Sukanya was interrogated earlier regarding her father's properties, she said that the questions should be posed to Manish Kothari, who looks after the accounts of her father's business.