Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal has now sent a notice to actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Deb, in connection with the case. He has been summoned to the CBI office in Kolkata's Nizam Palace on February 15, 2022.

The CBI has already arrested one Enamul Haque in connection with cattle smuggling. In face of interrogation, Haque has named a number of traders operating in the Indo- Bangladesh borders who were his close associates. It is here that the name of Adhikari popped up, following whom the central agency sleuths felt the necessity to talk to him.

CBI is conducting its probe on cattle smuggling for quite some time. Sources said that Deb’s name popped up from various sources of the probe including that of interrogation of Haque. During the course of search and seizures in different parts of the state, CBI has seized several crucial documents, where from too Deb’s name popped up.

Consequently, CBI sleuths now want to talk to him to make things clearer and hence have summoned the Ghatal MP for questioning.

The latter could not be contacted for his comments on this matter.