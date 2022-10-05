Rajsamand (Rajasthan): A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and gold worth Rs 1.5 crore during raids on Tuesday. The CBI officials initiated action after receiving inputs from Interpol and the FBI regarding a case of cyber fraud in the Housing Board area of the city.

As informed by an official, the action was initiated based on several online cases registered from abroad in relation to cyber fraud. The Center raided around 10 places across the country in relation to the case after registering a case at the CBI Headquarters in Delhi. The accused whose residence has been raided in Rajsamand is identified as Bhanwar Singh Deora.

The CBI launched raids in many other states other than Rajasthan. According to information received from the CBI Headquarters, the raids are launched in Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Assam. Action by the CBI is underway under a joint operation in several states.