CBI searches multiple locations of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram
Published on: 32 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at multiple locations (residence and office) of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an ongoing case, says his office to ANI.
According to reports, the searches are being held at multiple premises of P Chidambaram linked to Karthi Chidamabaram across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.
Further details are awaited...
