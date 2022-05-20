New Delhi/Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday charged the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav with a fresh corruption case pertaining to irregularities in recruitment during his tenure as the Chief Minister. The authorities also raided 15 locations linked with the former Chief Minister and his daughter across the country. It may be recalled that Lalu Prasad was recently granted bail in a fodder scam case.

Further details awaited