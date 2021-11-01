New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against South Western Railway's executive engineer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.29 crore from two contractors. The charge sheet has named South Western Railway Bangalore's Executive Engineer Ghan Shyam Pradhan and two contractors.

As per the CBI, the executive engineer accepted the bribe for managing and supervising works executed by the contractors. As part of the probe, raids were carried out by the CBI at 16 locations including Bengaluru, Hubli, Mysuru, Sangli, Nandyala and Rangareddy. Many incriminating documents were also seized from the suspects.

