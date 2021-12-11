Mumbai: The CBI on Friday recorded the statements of seven police personnel who were part of the security team of former home minister Anil Deshmukh during his tenure. The statements were recorded in relation to the case of alleged extortion of Rs.100 crores from bar operators in Mumbai.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh ordered extortion of Rs.100 crores be collected from the bar operators in Mumbai. A commission has also been constituted to probe into the matter. CBI is also investigating the case and has already recorded the reply of Param Bir Singh.

Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde have also been arrested in connection with the case.

Param Bir Singh, in a letter, alleged that Anil Deshmukh had given dismissed police officer Sachin Waze a target of extorting Rs.100 crore per month from bar operators in the city. Subsequently, Waze was also arrested as the main accused in the case.

Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde were arrested two months ago in the same case. Sachin Waze is currently in the custody of the Maharashtra Police.

