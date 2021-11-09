Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it is ready to take over the probe of the Metro Dairy case provided the agency gets the permission of the Calcutta High Court.

CBI counsel Anirban Mitra informed the division bench of Chief justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Indraprasanna Mukhopadhyay, that both CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are ready to take up the investigation of the Metro Dairy case and hence they do not want to present an affidavit opposing the version of the petitioner, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Chowdhury had filed a petition at the Kolkata High Court in 2016 alleging a lack of transparency in the sale of Metro Dairy and demanded a CBI probe in the matter.

He alleged that 47 per cent of the shares of Metro Dairy were silently sold to Keventer Group owned by the Jalans at a paltry price of just Rs 45 crore. In due course, Keventer Group sold 15 per cent of these shares to a Singapore- based company at Rs 135 crore.

Chowdhury alleged that there was no transparency in the share selling process as it was sold just after a website notification. He alleged that the state government lost at least Rs 500 through such unethical sale proceeds.