Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of senior IAS Naveen Choudhary, Principal Secretary of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, in a corruption case on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir. Naveen Chaudhary is a native of Bihar.

The raids were also conducted on the premises of former officials of Chenab Valley Projects Construction Limited and a construction company in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bihar, and Jammu in connection with a corruption case registered by the CBI on the complaint of the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has specifically alleged that he was offered Rs 300 crore to clear two files, which he declined. Following Malik's allegation, the Jammu and Kashmir government approached the CBI to investigate the allegations. The matter is also important because it was raised by the former governor of the state.

Naveen Kumar Choudhary is a senior IAS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre. He became the first Administrative Service officer to get a certificate of being a permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir despite being a resident outside Jammu and Kashmir. He was serving in Jammu and Kashmir for more than 15 years.

