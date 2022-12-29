New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at around 91 locations across the country which lead to the recovery of several incriminating documents, including fake Pass Certificates of the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) Examination. The raids were conducted at the premises of certain state Medical Councils as well as Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) which led to the recovery of the documents.

The raids were conducted in several areas of Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Bhatinda, Khanna, Karnal, Sawaimadhopur, Narvana, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Srinagar, Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Tejpur, Imphal, Sikkim, Rajpur, Patna, Munger, Mumbai, Jaipur, Sikar, Vijayawada, Warangal, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Bhopal, Nagpur, Buldana, Pune, Jalgaon, Dharbhanga, Bhagalpur, Champaran, Begusarai, Bokaro, Vizag, Hajipur, Vaishali and Nalanda among others.

In a statement, CBI said that a case was registered on December 21 against unknown public servants of State Medical Councils and the MCI; 73 Foreign Medical Graduates and other unknown public servants and persons over allegations of irregularities in the registration of Foreign Medical Graduates with Medical Councils in several states on the basis of fake certificates of qualifying Foreign Medical Graduates Examination conducted by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

It has been alleged that as many as 73 Foreign Medical Graduates, who failed to qualify the mandatory qualifying examination managed to get themselves registered with Medical Councils in several states. It was further alleged that registration on the basis of fake certificates enabled the candidates to practice or secure jobs with hospitals across the country. The Central agency is conducting further investigation into the matter. (ANI)