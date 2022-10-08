New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday questioned the private secretary of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with land-for-jobs "scam" in the Railways when his father Lalu Prasad was the minister, officials said. Sanjay Yadav was summoned to appear before the agency on Saturday, a day after the CBI chargesheeted Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in the case, they said.

Sanjay, who served as Tejashwi's PS during his first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 as well, was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court, they said. Officials said Sanjay arrived at the agency headquarters here in the morning where he is being questioned.

In the charge sheet filed before a special CBI court here, the agency has also named Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, former general manager of Central Railways Sowmya Raghvan, former CPO Railways Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven aspirants appointed as substitutes and four private individuals.

"During investigation, it has been found that the accused, in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways, engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives," CBI spokesperson said in a statement. The agency has kept the investigation open with respect to other suspects, they said.

"This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways," the spokesperson said. During the probe, the agency claimed to have found a hard disc from 10 Circular Road Patna, the then camp office of Prasad when he was Union Railway Minister, carrying a list of 1458 candidates who were engaged in Railways during his tenure.

The CBI has alleged that residents of Patna, Bihar were appointed as 'Substitutes' in Group-D posts in different zones of Railways who were regularised during the period 2004-09. (PTI)