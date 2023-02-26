New Delhi : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday began questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam, and was confronting him with evidence.

Sisodia joined the probe at around 11.10 a.m. and was being grilled by a team of elite officials of the CBI. Sources claimed that he is being questioned about the documentary, electronic and digital evidence which they have gathered during the probe in the scam.

"He has been accused of destroying evidence and being the mastermind of the Excise Policy scam. We have got some evidence this time and his questioning was a must," the source said.

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 19, but he had sought deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise. The CBI accepted his request and issued him a second notice to join the probe on February 26.Sisodia has alleged that the BJP wants to get him arrested to stop the development of Delhi. (IANS)