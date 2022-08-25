Kolkata: A lookout notice was issued to Trinamool Congress MLA and former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday in connection with the alleged irregularities in primary teachers' appointments. An agency official said that this move came after Bhattacharya was not found at his residences in Kolkata and Nadia. Bhattacharya, MLA of Palashipara in Nadia district, was earlier questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

However, a suspected middleman Pradip Singh was already arrested on the allegation of giving jobs to ineligible candidates in state government-sponsored and aided schools in exchange of money, was remanded in CBI custody till September 1 by a special CBI court. During raids on Pradip Singh's Salt Lake residence, several documents were seized.