Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Parliamentarian Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the Coal Smuggling Case at the TMC leader's south Kolkata residence on Tuesday. The CBI officials arrived at Banerjee's residence at 11.30 am. A team of 8 members, including two female officers, quizzed Rujira.

According to sources, Rujira was asked about the money trail and bank accounts, and beneficiaries. Earlier, Abhishek and Rujira were asked via a letter by the CBI when it was possible to talk to them.

After receiving the reply from Rujira, CBI officials decided to go to Abhishek's house in Bhowanipore for interrogation. Earlier, Trinamool All India President Abhishek Banerjee was interrogated by the ED in New Delhi. He was originally interrogated on the charge of money laundering in the coal smuggling case.