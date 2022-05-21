Kolkata: The CBI on Saturday interrogated West Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari for the third consecutive day over his daughter Ankita's "illegal" appointment as a primary school teacher. This comes a day after the Calcutta High Court dismissed the job of Ankita Adhikari, daughter of the West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari, in the government-aided school she was working in.

The court also ordered her not to be allowed inside school premises till further orders and to refund the salary she was paid for the tenure already served. Adhikari reached the CBI office around 10.35 am holding a file that sources claimed, contained several important documents related to his daughter's appointment. It is expected that Adhikari may be asked questions related to various phone calls he had made from his mobile phone regarding his daughter's appointment, a CBI official said.

"The calls may have connections with the appointment of his daughter as an assistant teacher in a primary school. Like yesterday, we will videograph the entire interrogation," the CBI detective said. Adhikari was questioned for over nine hours on Friday and nearly four hours on Thursday night. CBI sources have suggested that Ankita Adhikari may be called for questioning next week.

(With agency inputs)