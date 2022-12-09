Itanagar: The CBI has filed charge sheet against 10 accused persons in a local court here, in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted assistant engineer (civil) examination question paper leak case. The premier investigating agency filed the charge sheet at the District and Sessions Court in Yupia near here, on Thursday, sources at the state police department said.

The case pertains to question paper leak of the assistant engineer (civil) exam for 2021, conducted by the APSSC. The CBI had taken over the investigation on October 27 this year after the state government recommended for a probe by the agency. The case was initially investigated by the Capital police and later transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police.

The paper leak incident came to light after one Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the examination, filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station on August 29 claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked. More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination held on August 26 and 27 this year.

The SIC had arrested 10 persons including APPSC's deputy secretary cum controller of examination Taket Jerang. APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam had on October 14 resigned on moral grounds. The state government had also ordered probe of all exams conducted by the APPSC since 2014 by the SIC (Vigilance). The SIC so far had arrested 32 people in various cases.

"The arrests were made following detailed interrogation and technical and financial analysis of the suspects. The SIC's investigation into the paper leak matter is ongoing and all facts are being investigated in detail. All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation," SIC SP Anant Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice for the aggrieved candidates of various exams. (PTI)