New Delhi: A special CBI court on Saturday dismissed the bail application of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case. Earlier on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital region in connection with Satyendra Jain.

Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present.