New Delhi: A Special CBI court on Monday refused to extend the judicial custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case. The CBI court reasoned Satyendra Jain was neither produced nor legally represented by a lawyer before the Court since he is presently hospitalised. The CBI Court has further asked the Enforcement Directorate to produce the Delhi Health Minister through videoconferencing.

Earlier Satyendra Jain was hospitalized at LNJP hospital at the national capital after he complained of his low oxygen level. His condition was however reported to be stable.