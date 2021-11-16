New Delhi: In a major crackdown against sexual abuse and child pornography, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at around 76 locations across 14 states and union territories in the country.

A senior official on Tuesday informed that CBI has registered 23 separate cases on Monday against a total of 83 accused on the allegations related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

"The raids are underway in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and other states," he added.

The further details will be released after the completion of raids, added the official.

ANI