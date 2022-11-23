Mumbai: Months after taking up the death of Sushant Singh Rajput case for investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that the death of his manager Disha Salian -- which occurred just a few days before Rajput's death -- was an accident. Salian had died under mysterious circumstances as she fell off the 14th floor of a residential building on June 9, 2020.

Initial investigation suggested that it was a case of suicide as she was going through some financial and career problems at the time. The immediate, and equally mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, had mired the incident into a great controversy that caught major public attention at the time. The case was taken up by the CBI after the initial investigation could not reach any substantial conclusions.