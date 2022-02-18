Delhi: Anti Corruption Branch of the CBI on Friday caught the Aam Aadmi Party's Corporation Councilor from East Delhi MC, Geeta Rawat red-handed while accepting bribe. Rawat has been working for the West Vinod Nagar ward that comes under the Patparganj assembly of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The arrest was reportedly made from the councilor's office in Ambedkar Park under West Vinod Nagar.

The investigation unveiled that the accused has a long history of taking bribes, which she used to reportedly acquire through a groundnut shop owner in her area called Sanaullah, who was also arrested with Rawat. Sanaullah's father has denied all the allegations made against his son. As told by him, someone had informed him in the afternoon about some people visiting his son.

When he reached there, the people present said they were from the CBI, and reassured him that his son would not be harmed. "The officers just told me that my son has been arrested for taking money. They didn't say anything about who gave it, how much money was it. They just mentioned Councilor Geeta Rawat and said we are taking both of them to the CBI office. I don't know anything else, but my son is innocent," he said.

Also read: Olympic archer Limba Ram's health deteriorates, admitted to Delhi hospital