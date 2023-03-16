New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has slapped its second case against the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is already cooling his heels in a Delhi prison. The second case is linked to the alleged use of the Delhi Government's Feedback Unit (FBU) for political snooping.

Along with Sisodia, the CBI has booked Sukesh Kumar Jain who served as secretary of vigilance (a 1992-batch IRS officer), and Rakesh Kumar Sinha who worked as special advisor to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and as joint director in FBU. Sinha has now retired as CISF DIG.

Pradeep Kumar Punj, who served as the deputy director of the Feedback Unit and former joint deputy director of Intelligence Bureau, Satish Khetrapal, who served as feedback officer in FBU (retired as assistant commandant of CISF), and Gopal Mohan, advisor (anti-corruption) to Kejriwal were among those booked in the case.

Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The Enforcement Directorate too has joined the party with arresting him in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ruling AAP government came up with the proposal to set up the FBU in 2015.

The FBU's purview was to gather relevant information, intelligence and actionable feedback or intelligence regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities which come under the ambit of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to carryout the vigilance trap cases.

The unit came into existence in 2016 with a whopping Rs 1 crore earmarked as secret reserve funds meant for the secret service expenditure. The agency charged that Kejriwal moved the proposal in a Cabinet meeting in 2015 but without any agenda note being circulate on the said proposal.

The proposal was not put forward for the sanction from the Lt Governor which was mandatory for making appointments in the said FBU. "The Feedback Unit, in addition to collecting the mandated information, also collected political intelligence/intelligence qua miscellaneous issues," the CBI stated in its preliminary enquiry report. The Delhi government's vigilance department had earlier detected irregularities in the FBU and it subsequently referred to the CBI which carried out the PE.