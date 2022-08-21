New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday issued Look Out Circular (LOC) against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 others who were named in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, sources said. Earlier on Friday, the CBI had raided the residence of Manish Sisodia and other locations over allegations of irregularities and corruption in the new liquor policy drafted by the Delhi government.

Manish Sisodia who was recently lauded for his reforms in school education in Delhi also handles the Excise Department. Soon after the development, Sisodia on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting a video of Modi's speech on Twitter wherein he is heard saying that CBI is being misused to target innocent people. Along with the video the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister also wrote a caption in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Seasons keep changing slowly. However, your speed has surprised even the winds."

The CBI on Saturday summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia among others for questioning in the corruption case related to the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. (With Agency inputs)