Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI bank fraud case. The arrest was made just two days after the CBI took former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar into a three-day remand on Saturday. The arrests were made Friday in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon.

The CBI lawyer in the court said earlier that the accused number four and five -- the Kochhar couple -- have been arrested as per the FIR registered with them. After Chanda Kochhar became the MD and CEO of the bank, six loans were sanctioned to Videocon and its subsidiary companies and Chanda was a part of the committees that sanctioned two of them, he added.

Further details awaited.