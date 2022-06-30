Secunderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Chief Engineer, South Central Railway, Secunderabad for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of awarding a contract for the construction of ROB between Uppal-Jammikunta Railway Stations. The arrest was made in connection with the case registered on 29.06.2022 against Chief Engineer/Con-VI/SC, South Central Railway, Rail Nirman Nilayam, Secunderabad P.R. Suresh following a complaint by the contractor that the accused had demanded Rs 5,00,000 for awarding the contract.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,00,000 from the complainant. The accused will be produced before the Special CBI court in Hyderabad.

